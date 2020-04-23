How to make Chocolate Dalgona Coffee – sounds like heaven, right? Café culture in your own home

You're at home with time on your hands and you love coffee. This will make you happy… Billington's Sugar and chocolatier Paul A Young have created an amazing layered dessert drink based on the #DalgonaCoffee movement that is HUGE right now on social media - the drink has over 10million views on YouTube and upwards of 248.1M views on TikTok.

Wondering what Dalgona Coffee actually is? The coffee is named after a South Korean candy and is essentially an upside-down cappuccino with the coffee froth on top and milk on the bottom. Paul’s Chocolate Dalgona Coffee is comprised of a water-based ganache, followed by chilled maple syrup and vanilla milk, topped with the signature Dalgona Coffee foam and finished with a chocolate button and a light sprinkling of demerara sugar.

Chocolate Dalgona Coffee with maple and vanilla

Serves two, sugar and maple syrup in the recipe is by Billington's

INGREDIENTS

For the ganache

200g dark chocolate, chopped

150ml water

1 tbsp golden caster or light Muscovado sugar

For the milk

100ml whole milk

2 tbsp very dark or amber maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the coffee foam

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp golden caster sugar

2 tbsp water

To decorate (optional)

A sprinkle of sugar for coffee

2 chocolate buttons

Try making this dessert coffee for yourself at home

INSTRUCTIONS

Step one: the ganache

Bring the water and sugar to a simmer. Once lightly simmering, pour the sweetened water over the chopped chocolate and whisk. Divide the water-based chocolate ganache into two glasses and set aside to cool.

Step two: the milk

Take a measuring jug and within it combine all ingredients, mix to combine and set aside.

Step three: the coffee foam

Pour all ingredients into a mixing bowl or stand mixer. Using a handheld or electric whisk, whisk until light thick and frothy. NB: To create a softer foam, double the water quantity to 4 tbsp.

Step four: build the Dalgona Coffee

To build the Chocolate Dalgona Coffee with maple and vanilla, carefully pour the milk over the set ganache. Once settled, gently spoon the coffee foam over the milk. Taking a hot pallet knife, level off the foam and top with chocolate shavings or a chocolate button, and a sprinkle of sugar for coffee (optional).

This coffee-come-dessert can be enjoyed as a drink, or eaten as a dessert, digging through all the layers at once.

