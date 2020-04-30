Phillip Schofield reveals hilarious new 'rider' backstage at This Morning - and we can all relate The This Morning star loves these two tasty treats...

Phillip Schofield shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the This Morning set on Thursday as he prepared for the show with co-star Holly Willoughby, and we love his latest revelation! "So I've got new riders on my contract. It's now essential that I have cheese and wine," Phil joked in a video on his Instagram Stories. The presenter walked across the studio to stand in front of the cooking station, which was kitted out with several bottles of wine and a decadent-looking cheese board featuring an array of different British cheeses. We wish we had access to cheese and wine at work, too!

Phil and Holly discussed how the cheese and wine industry are suffering amid the coronavirus crisis

The 58-year-old was quick to reassure viewers that the delicious treats were featured on the show for an important reason - the British public is being urged to buy more cheese and wine from supermarkets in a bid to support vineyards and cheese-makers struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis. We don't need any more encouragement to have an indulgent night in!

While he was clearly joking about his riders - which also included "a scary head of Chris Whitty" - we know that Phil is a genuine fan of wine, as he recently released his own range. He announced he has teamed up with specialists When In Rome on some of their most popular wines, including Falanghina (white) and a Nero di Troia (red), for his ethically sourced boxed wine range. Both varieties will be launched exclusively in Waitrose stores and online from the end of April.

"I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in. I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone. I don’t think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do," he said.

