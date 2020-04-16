John Torode took full advantage of the warm weather this week – and his impeccable garden – by enjoying a delicious cheat meal, cooked in his very own pizza oven! The Masterchef judge fired up some charcoal in his Morsø outdoor oven, which retails for £999, to enjoy a relaxing evening at home with wife Lisa Faulkner. Sharing a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of his pricey accessory, John wrote: "It’s pizza night and the @morsouk is fired up with the wonderful @whittleandflamecharcoal. All sustainable. Great flavour and kind to the environment." John's followers appeared very impressed with his alternative oven, with one commenting: "Looks so good!!" Another added: "I have one of them best thing ever makes great garlic bread."

John's pizza night comes after he showed This Morning viewers how to make a cheat version of the high-calorie goodness using yoghurt. For the tomato sauce, he used 50ml olive oil, one onion diced, one clove garlic crushed, one tsp sea salt, one tsp black pepper and one tin of tomatoes (or 400g fresh over ripe tomatoes). To make the pizza dough, John used 50ml warm water, 200g thick yoghurt, 250g self-raising flour, one tsp baking powder, 20ml olive oil and a good pinch of salt. You can see the method on This Morning's website.

John and Lisa have been self-isolating at home with her daughter Billie. The blonde chef has previously admitted that being in lockdown has left her feeling "weird". Speaking frankly to the camera in a video shared on social media, the former EastEnders actress revealed: "Morning. I've been really quiet this morning. I did Nadia's yoga. I did some of her meditation first, then I did some of her yoga, and I've been really quiet, and the house is really quiet. John's doing the garden and… it's weird. I feel weird today. I'll see you in a bit."

She has also urged fans to be considerate towards others during these uncertain times. Sharing an intimate selfie from bed alongside 54-year-old John, Lisa wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help. Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together."

