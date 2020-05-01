Ben Shephard and his family get very special lockdown delivery – and it'll make you seriously peckish The Good Morning Britain host shared the video on Instagram

Ben Shephard and his family got an ice cream delivery on Friday night – and it looks so tasty! Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that the Shephard household had ordered three different types of ice cream from Gelateria Danieli, and the delivery had even come complete with cones, cups and spoons. As for the flavours, Ben and his family opted for mint choc chip, and what appears to be mango and lemon sorbet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard hosts a quiz from home for more than 300 people

As his son Sam excitedly unwrapped the parcel, Ben could be heard saying: "Hardcore contraband just made it into the house. Very excited, we're waiting to see… Can you get it open Sam? That looks like mint choc chip, and we got some cones as well! Happy days boys. Right that's me sorted, what are you going to eat?"

MORE: Ben Shephard reveals the impressive self-isolation snack wife Annie is making - and it's got us feeling seriously peckish

How delicious does that ice cream look!

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

The delicious package arrived just a day after Ben's wife Annie treated him to a DIY lockdown haircut, proving that the household are finding many ways to stay entertained while cooped up at home, whether it's by giving each other makeovers or tucking into big tubs of ice cream!

In a video shared by Ben on Thursday, the father-of-two could be seen sitting on a chair in their huge garden, as his wife got stuck in with a pair of scissors. We have to say, the concerned look on Ben's face was priceless! The presenter also had a grey towel wrapped around his shoulders for protection from stray strands.

Thankfully for Ben, Annie did a fabulous job, prompting her husband to post a second video updating his followers on his new look, "Morning all, fresh trim!" he told the camera on Friday, and we have to admit, he certainly looked dapper. Way to go, Annie!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.