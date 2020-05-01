Phillip Schofield took to Instagram on Friday to share his delicious looking lunch with his followers, and the This Morning presenter had rustled up quite the creation. Alongside a photo of the cheese-covered meal, Phillip wrote: "Spare mash made into a cheesy potato cake." We certainly know what we'll be making next time we have some leftover mashed potato in the fridge!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly and Phil in giggles over This Morning misunderstanding

Speaking of Phil's acquired taste, on Thursday, the TV star joked in an Instagram video: "So I've got new riders on my contract. It's now essential that I have cheese and wine." In the clip, the doting dad walked across the This Morning studio to stand in front of the cooking station, which was kitted out with several bottles of wine and a decadent-looking cheese board featuring an array of different British cheeses.

MORE: This Morning: see the presenters of the show from their early careers to now

Phil shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: This Morning's Phillip Schofield left horrified as Holly Willoughby makes pregnancy joke

The 58-year-old was quick to reassure viewers that the delicious treats were featured on the show for an important reason - the British public is being urged to buy more cheese and wine from supermarkets in a bid to support vineyards and cheese-makers struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Phil is a big fan of wine, and recently released his own range. He announced he has teamed up with specialists When In Rome on some of their most popular wines, including Falanghina (white) and a Nero di Troia (red), for his ethically sourced boxed wine range. Both varieties were launched exclusively in Waitrose stores and online at the end of April.

"I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in. I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone. I don’t think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.