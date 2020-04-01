Ben Shephard might be on lockdown alongside the rest of the UK, but the Good Morning Britain star isn't using it as an excuse to slouch on the sofa. As he proved on Wednesday, the 45-year-old is instead making the most of the opportunity to work out at home. Ben shared a video to his Instagram Stories in which he could be seen exerting himself in his home gym – and we're impressed with his dedication!

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals how he celebrated wedding anniversary during coronavirus

The presenter turned the camera to a screen showing a fitness expert whose instructions he was following, before showing a glimpse of himself in the mirror, appearing deep in concentration. Ben could be heard panting, and he captioned the short video: "#heavybreathing" and: "#serioussweating". He also tagged Digme Fitness, a company that offers at-home workouts, including yoga and high-intensity interval training.

Ben shared that he was working out at home on Wednesday

The Tipping Point host is also leaving the house once a day when he can, however, and enjoyed exercising in the open air at the weekend. The dad-of-two shared a video to Instagram on Sunday afternoon that showed himself and one of his sons going for a run together. In the short clip, his son could be seen jogging ahead on a path through some woods as Ben said: "Sunday, exercise, out and about, chasing the boy, clear your head." He then turned the camera to face himself and went on: "I'm a sweaty mess but I managed to get out, get a bit of exercise… any chance to get out."

The presenter finished the video by saying he had to stop filming so that he could go and "catch my son". The star is a devoted dad to his two children, Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, who he shares with his wife Annie. The couple married in 2004 after nine years together and last week they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary at home with their boys.

