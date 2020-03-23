Ben Shephard reveals genius way he celebrated Mother's Day with his family The Good Morning Britain presenter toasted the special day in style

Adapting to the social distancing rule imposed this Mother's Day, Ben Shephard revealed how his family celebrated in a different, and frankly genius, way – with a virtual wine tasting Skype call. The Good Morning Britain presenter surprised fans as he took to social media, unveiling his elaborate wine-tasting sheet alongside several glasses of red and white wine. Sharing some highlights on his Instagram Stories, Ben posted a video of his sons Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, chatting to their relatives remotely before the wine tasting kicked off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard enjoys virtual wine-tasting with his family on Mother's Day

As the session got underway, Ben revealed he'd correctly guessed the first wine as Pinot Grigio, but was not sure on the second glass of wine, asking his followers to help him identify what it was. The personal videos also featured an appearance from Ben's wife Annie, who cheered along as one family member announced the results via Skype.

MORE: Ola Jordan shares sweet snap of baby daughter on her first Mother's Day as a mum

Ben later shared a video of himself serenading his family

Taking to his Twitter, Ben later announced that he was "hopeless" but that the "wine tasted great". Proving that the drink may have gone a little bit to his head, the Tipping Point presenter later shared a video of himself serenading his family on Instagram. The caption read: "So the #virtualwinetasting ended up in a singsong. Trying to remember the words to #Minder - you can see my bro (bottom right) and my mum dancing away. It was a great success - top tip- get the tech right sound as some are the tricky bit - It is important so you can all chat- but any day that finishes with a singsong is a winner right??? #happymothersday."

MORE: How Kate Middleton is home-schooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Laughing along with him, his mum and other relatives can be seen dancing along as Ben tries to remember the words to the theme tune of 80's British television series, Minder. Reacting to the video and Ben's singing voice, one fan commented: "Don't give up your day job," whilst another wrote: "Sounds like you tasted more wine than you should!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.