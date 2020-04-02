Ben Shephard reveals the impressive self-isolation snack wife Annie is making - and it's got us feeling seriously peckish The Good Morning Britain host shared the process on Instagram

Ben Shephard took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal that his wife Annie has cooked homemade crisps. The Good Morning Britain host shared numerous videos documenting each stage of the preparation and cooking process, and his posts left us feeling seriously peckish. Firstly, the doting dad shared a video filmed in his family kitchen, in which Annie could be seen laying out chopped potatoes on kitchen towels that were neatly laid out on the countertops. Ben could be heard saying: "Major issue, we're out of crisps, so we're making some."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

He then asked his wife to explain what she's done so far, and Annie replied: "Sliced them and put them in a bag of salt and vinegar and then left them for a few minutes. And we're drying them and then we're going to put oil on them."

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard works up a sweat in home gym

The end result looked delicious!

MORE: Good Morning's Ben Shephard shares video with his son as they exercise together

In the next video, Annie could be seen removing the potato slices from plastic bags where they had been soaking in oil, and spacing them out on a baking tray. It was then that Ben hilariously quipped: "Tell you what, Gary Lineker doesn't go to all this trouble, does he?"

The final clip posted on Instagram shows the crisps frying in a pan, and Ben also revealed a batch drying off that would soon be ready to eat. The TV star concluded: "No messing around, things just escalated. We've got crisps."

Ben certainly deserves the savoury treats if his recent self-isolation workout videos are anything to go by. On Wednesday, the father-of-two shared a video in which he could be seen exerting himself in his home gym – and his dedication was seriously impressive! The presenter turned the camera to a screen showing a fitness expert whose instructions he was following, before showing a glimpse of himself in the mirror, appearing deep in concentration. Ben could be heard panting, and also tagged Digme Fitness, a company that offers at-home workouts, including yoga and high-intensity interval training.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.