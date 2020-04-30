Sarah Ferguson and family send show-stopping birthday cake to Captain Tom The York family had the best surprise for Captain Tom on his birthday

To celebrate Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday on Thursday, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Prince Andrew sent him a show-stopping birthday cake. The personalised creation featured an edible figurine of the captain at the top of the cake, dressed in a black suit while walking with his stroller on the grass with red poppies. Scattered across the cake were several NHS badges, the union jack flag, miniature newspaper articles and a gold framed photo frame with a picture of Tom as a captain in the army alongside a recent snapshot of him wearing his medals. The personalized cake also had a message on it, which read: "Happy birthday Captain Thomas, with love to all your family, from the York family."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Colonel Tom Moore appears on TV on his 100th birthday

The Duchess also said in a statement: "Captain Tom is a total inspiration. What an example of steadfastness and courage he sets to the rest of us. I know from my own work to get tokens of thanks to NHS workers around the country that he is inspiring others. My family just wanted to send him a small token of our appreciation. Happy birthday Captain Tom."

Captain Tom Moore was given a show-stopping birthday cake from the York family

As well as presenting Tom with a cake, Sarah also shared a special message to the fundraising veteran on her Instagram account. The Duchess posted a picture of Tom holding his medal, as well as a black-and-white photo of Tom on his wedding day to his late wife Pamela, and wrote: "Colonel Thomas, Happy birthday and to Pamela in your heart, 100 years and together you are so strong."

MORE: Jamie Oliver bakes ultra-indulgent birthday cake for Captain Tom Moore

The cake included a gold-framed photo frame with two pictures of Tom

The York family weren't the only royals to wish Tom a happy birthday. The Queen made him an honorary colonel on Thursday in recognition of his efforts that have raised over £30m for the NHS. In keeping with tradition, she also marked the occasion by sending a personalised card. Tom was informed of his promotion in a letter presented to him by Lt Col Thomas Miller, commanding officer of the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment at his home. The Army said Chief of the General Staff, Sir Mark, who made the appointment, said Captain Tom's "mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old".

READ: Mike and Zara Tindall have such a cosy living room - take a look inside

Tom's uplifting story has been truly extraordinary. The WWII veteran originally set out to raise £1,000 by walking the length of his 25m garden 100 times before he turned 100. His efforts touched the hearts of the nation, and by the day of his 100th birthday he has raised more than £30million for the NHS. He also recorded a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball, which went straight to No 1, making him the oldest artist to have a chart-topping record in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.