Alex Jones recently tried her hand at baking while appearing on The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, but it appears as though she prefers her sweet treats store-bought as opposed to homemade. The One Show host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night to reveal her new favourite snack obsession, and it's a combination of sweets and chocolate.

Alex's sweets are from New Zealand confectionery brand Pascall

In a video of a yellow packet of goodies, Alex could be heard putting on her best voiceover as she encouraged others to try the pineapple treats. "This is a public service announcement. You must buy these pineapple lumps - they are kind of chocolate with squishy pineapple in them? Sounds weird, and it is. But they are so delicious. I think they're a kiwi thing but available on Amazon. Go get them!" she said. We've taken Alex's advice and tracked down the treats from New Zealand confectionery brand Pascall, and they are available to buy for just £7.79 on Amazon.

The Welsh presenter has been spending time honing her culinary skills during the COVID-19 crisis, and she has left her fans amused after sharing her relatable cooking fails. For her latest attempt at dinner, Alex took to Instagram to reveal she was making miso aubergine with sesame mayo for her family, sharing several before and after photos of the chopped up ingredients sitting on her stove and the end dish. And although it looked delicious, it apparently didn't taste quite as good. "It was pretty bad," the TV star wrote in a follow-up post.

Earlier in April, Alex also accidentally burnt a cake and failed to fully cover the evidence with bright blue royal icing. Luckily, the mother-of-two saw the funny side, writing: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious," before following it up with: "It's the journey not the destination." Never change, Alex!

