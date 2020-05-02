Gorka Marquez delights Gemma Atkinson by baking his own delicious-looking cake The Strictly Come Dancing pro is a man of many talents…

We all know Gorka Marquez can dance – but what we didn't know is he's also a talented baker! The Strictly Come Dancing pro delighted his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on Friday when he unveiled his secret talent for whipping up sweet treats. In an Instagram video shared to her Stories, Gemma posted a close-up of Gorka's creamy creation – a coffee and walnut cake. Yummy! In the clip, Gemma coos over his desert before panning the camera around to her boyfriend, who looks chuffed with himself while holding their daughter Mia. Praising his efforts, Gemma sweetly tells him: "Very well done!"

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson praises Gorka Marquez after he bakes a delicious-looking cake

Gorka appears to be the chef in the family, with Gemma often posting lunches and dinners he has made for them. Before they treated themselves to a piece of cake, the couple enjoyed Gorka's home-cooked meal of pasta and ragu – with the dancer even making a special mushroom ragu just for Gemma.

Gemma Atkinson was very happy with Gorka's cake

Loading up on carbs should come as no surprise, considering how much time Gemma and Gorka spend on making sure they're both in the best possible shape. The couple even have a home gym with cardio and weights equipment, including a spin bike, weights rack, free weights and a bench. There is even a mini-fridge filled with bottled water so Gemma and Gorka can stay hydrated during their workouts.

Recently, they moved some of their equipment out into their garden. Gorka previously revealed that he has taken his assault bike outside from the gym to the terrace, and the couple takes turns between watching baby Mia. Gemma has also added a trampette to their stockpile, telling her followers last month: "I forgot how much fun these were actually and I still feel like I’ve had a good workout. Mia may have competition to get on it when she’s older."

