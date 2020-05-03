Inside David Beckham's delicious 45th birthday menu - from red velvet cake to homemade cocktails

David Beckham's family ensured his 45th birthday was an exciting one, showering him with an array of delicious food including breakfast in bed, homemade cocktails and a thoughtful birthday cake on Saturday. But it was the traditional dinner courtesy of his mother Sandra that really surprised fans!

"When mum has pie and mash delivered on your birthday," the father-of-four wrote next to a picture of the gravy-drenched dish from Essex shop Tony's Pie & Mash. He then posed for another photo next to his dinner, revealing he finished off the meal with homemade chilli vinegar from the store and an Old Fashioned cocktail - containing sugar, bitters, whiskey and citrus - made by one of his sons. What a tasty way to end his birthday!

The lockdown celebrations began at breakfast when David was presented with a bacon and egg sandwich by his son Cruz, who spelt out the words 'Love you' with tomato sauce - how sweet! His wife Victoria later shared a video of the Beckhams singing 'Happy Birthday' to David, sharing a glimpse of his mouth-watering cake. "Happy Birthday @davidbeckham!! We love you so so much. We miss you @brooklynbeckham x kisses," VB captioned the post.

Covered with buttercream and topped with red crumbs, it appeared as though the famous footballer had upgraded from the Colin the Caterpillar cake he was presented with back in 2018 to a red velvet creation, finished with lots of colourful candles and a huge shard of white chocolate attached to the edge. Handwritten in dark chocolate, a sweet message read: "Daddy Happy Birthday. We love you so much, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz + Harper xxx."

Earlier in the day, the fashion designer also shared an incredibly moving video to mark her husband's birthday. The 60-second clip, which plays to The Doobie Brothers' song Long Train Runnin, shows lovely past family moments, such as Cruz and Romeo playing the guitar as toddlers and Harper's first steps. David can also be seen dancing with Victoria, enjoying a trip to Disneyland with the kids and even feeding the ducks.

