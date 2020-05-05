Emma Willis shared a picture of her youngest daughter Trixie thoroughly enjoying her fourth birthday on Monday as she got her fingers messy in the most amazing cake! It appears as though it was a sweet family celebration, with the picture showing Emma's husband Matt Willis presenting Trixie with her cake while their other two children Isabelle, ten, and Ace, eight, huddled around their sister.

Trixie was quick to taste the decadent birthday cake!

Shaped into the number four, the colourful cake had a rainbow-layered sponge topped with white buttercream icing, and if it wasn't already decadent enough, it was finished off with a layer of cupcakes. In the picture, Trixie wore a cream jumper with a delicate heart print as she dipped her finger into the pink, green and orange frosting of the cupcakes, covered with sprinkles and four small candles - we don't blame her, we wouldn't wait to taste it either!

Earlier in the day, The Voice host Emma shared a sweet tribute to her daughter to mark the occasion. Next to a beautiful snapshot of Trixie stood in a bluebell wood with her back to the camera, she wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today... I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she's added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis."

Matt and Emma, who have been married since 2008, are currently isolating at their beautiful home in Hertfordshire with their three children. While they are a very close family, Emma has confessed in the past that she is sometimes jealous of her husband because he is seen as the "fun parent". On Dave Berry's podcast, the 44-year-old explained that the Busted star has a "fantastic bond" with their brood because he can get "down to their level". We think Trixie's delicious birthday cake may have earnt you a few brownie points, Emma!

