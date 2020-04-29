Alex Jones shares brutally honest post about her cooking skills – and we can't stop laughing The One Show host shared the post on Instagram

Alex Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday night to reveal that she was on dinner duty, and was making miso aubergine for her family. As The One Show host panned the camera over chopped up ingredients sitting on her stove, she explained: "It's my turn to make dinner tonight, we're having miso aubergine with sesame mayo." However, things didn't go as planned. Despite Alex sharing a photo of the end result – which we think looked delicious – it apparently didn't taste quite as good…

"It was pretty bad," the TV star wrote in a follow-up post, and we can certainly relate. The doting mum's post left us in stitches, and it isn't the first time that she has spoken honestly about her cooking fails on social media. Earlier in April, the Welsh presenter tried to make a cake, but ended up burning it.

We think the dish looked tasty!

Luckily, the mother-of-two saw the funny side, sharing a hilarious picture of a very burnt cake on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious." Persevering with her culinary creation, she followed it up with another photo of her attempt at icing the cake with bright blue royal icing.

Despite the baking mishap, it's clear that someone in the Jones household was a fan of the cake, as a big slice was missing in the second image - so perhaps it tasted better than it looked! The picture was accompanied by another quick-witted caption: "It's the journey not the destination." Thankfully, Alex did slightly better during her recent appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

