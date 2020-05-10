The Prince of Wales has revealed one of his favourite recipes as he marked the end of the British Cheese Weekender on Sunday - and you guessed it, it's a cheesy delight! Prince Charles encouraged the public to support British cheesemakers, with the official Clarence House Instagram account releasing a photo of cheesy baked eggs along with a recipe to recreate it.

"One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!" the caption read, quoting the 71-year-old who has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993. He continued, "British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis."

Royal fans were delighted to see the recipe, with many revealing they plan to recreate it at home. "What a marvellous recipe, thank you for sharing and for the wonderful support you show to local cheesemongers," one wrote, and another added: "Love it! Thanks for sharing the recipe! I’ll try it for sure." Whether you're looking for an indulgent breakfast or a homemade lunch, keep reading to try the cheese recipe with the royal seal of approval...

Prince Charles' Cheesy Baked Eggs

INGREDIENTS

100g wilted spinach

1 cherry tomato or sundried tomatoes

35g strong soft cheese (e.g. Tunworth, Golden Cenarth or other strong soft cheese)

1 egg

80ml double cream

15g grated hard cheese (e.g. Old Winchester)

Fresh basil leaves - torn

Charcuterie (optional)

METHOD

Butter a small ovenproof dish and line with wilted spinach, making a small well in the centre. Place the cherry tomato (quartered) or the sundried tomato (chopped) on top of the spinach.

Dot the soft cheese around the dish amongst the tomatoes. Add the torn basil leaves and the optional charcuterie. Season with salt and pepper.

Crack the egg into the centre of the spinach.

Pour the double cream over the egg - avoid breaking the yolk. Sprinkle with grated hard cheese.

Place in a hot oven (180C) for 8-10 minutes. Let it stand for a few minutes before eating.

