The Duchess of Sussex is a self-professed foodie who regularly provided recipes of her favourite foods on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, before she joined the royal family. While Meghan may have closed the blog in 2017, we still can't get over her delicious dishes, such as her super simple acai bowl. With the coronavirus crisis resulting in the majority of the country going into lockdown, many of us have plenty of time on our hands to test our cooking skills - and this one requires minimal experience (plus no actual cooking!)

The 38-year-old is not one to skip breakfast, and she ensures her healthy diet starts first thing in the morning. Packed with fruit, one of Meghan's go-to breakfasts is an acai bowl which she revealed is likely influenced by the fact she grew up in California. "We are so spoiled with our produce there, and my love of simple ingredients prepped well is completely linked to that. And the diet tends to be healthier as well – acai bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos….those are all things that make me think of home," she told EyeSwoon.

With Prince Harry and Meghan recently stepping back as senior royals and relocating to Los Angeles, we predict the Duchess will be returning to her tried and tested Californian dishes like this breakfast. And if it means we're one step closer to achieving the royal's glowing skin, then it's worth a try, right?

So whether you're stretched for time during the busy morning routine or you need to up your fruit intake, you'll want to keep reading…

How to make Meghan Markle's acai bowl

INGREDIENTS

1 frozen acai packet

1/3 cup of almond milk

1/2 banana

A handful of frozen and fresh berries

Coconut flakes

Manuka honey

Bee pollen

INSTRUCTIONS

Blend the acai packet with the almond milk, banana and frozen berries to create a thick mixture.

Top with coconut flakes, fresh berries, sliced banana, a drizzle of manuka honey and bee pollen, and serve.

