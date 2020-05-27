Ruth Langsford gave fans a glimpse of her home-made lunch this week – and she can prepare a meal for us anytime. Taking to Instagram Stories, the This Morning presenter shared a video of her lunchbox, and it was a far cry from soggy sandwiches. Instead, it was filled with fresh-chopped avocado, tomatoes, potato salad, coleslaw, and what looked like chunks of chicken and apple, plus a bright splash of beetroot – yum! She captioned the delectable spread: "Can't wait for our work canteen to open again... until then… FOOD PREP!"

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off delicious lunchtime spread

Ruth and her husband and co-host Eamonn Holmes are filling in for the show's regular Monday to Friday presenters, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby because it's half-term in the UK. Ruth is also a regular on Loose Women and has been delighting her followers with updates from the makeup room before episodes. Due to lockdown rules, the 60-year-old now has to do her own hair and makeup and has to remain socially distant from her colleagues behind the scenes.

Ruth's lunchtime spread is the salad of dreams!

Because Ruth and Eamonn are married, however, they don't have to stay two metres apart, and on Wednesday morning, the Irish presenter hilariously claimed that he had taken over his wife's pre-camera grooming. He shared a photo of himself alongside Ruth, who was sitting in the makeup chair at ITV. Eamonn captioned the image: "Working against the clock to get Ruth camera-ready for today's This Morning."

The former GMTV star's fans soon picked up on his teasing, commenting: "Morning, I'm sure Ruth did not let you near her hair," "I am sure Ruth did her own hair and not you Eamonn!" And: "New career for you there Eamonn, lucky you Ruth! Have a good day guys." The couple have been together for many years and got married in 2010. They share a son together, 18-year-old Jack, with whom they are self-isolating (and no doubt enjoying many delicious meals!) at their stunning Surrey mansion.

