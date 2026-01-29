High cholesterol? 7 supermarket staples that act like a 'toolkit' for your heart

It's a common scenario, particularly as we get older: you go for a routine blood test and receive an unexpected result – your cholesterol is high. Since high levels are no friend to your cardiovascular health, it’s time to take action.
Usually, the first step involves tweaking your diet and getting more active, which is often enough to bring things under control. If those changes don't quite do the trick, a GP might suggest medication, but there are also plenty of natural remedies that can help keep your cholesterol in check.
Understanding cholesterol: Why your body needs it for metabolism
Before exploring the best foods to lower your levels, it is important to understand exactly what cholesterol is and how it works.
"Cholesterol is present in every cell; in fact, it is the cell's fatty component," explains pharmacist Meritxell Martí. "It is fundamental to our metabolism, playing a vital role in hormone production, the creation of bile acids, and the synthesis of Vitamin D."
What is the real difference between 'good' and 'bad' cholesterol?
We often hear about these two types – good vs bad cholesterol – and while the body needs both to function, it's all about the balance.
- LDL (The "Bad" Kind): Think of Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) as the type that leaves a mess behind. If there is too much of it, it starts to clog your arteries, which can lead to serious heart health issues down the line.
- HDL (The "Good" Kind): High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) is your body's natural filter. It picks up the extra cholesterol that's sticking to your artery walls and hauls it back to the liver to be cleared out.
The cholesterol-busting toolkit: 7 foods to lower your levels naturally
While certain habits can help lower your total cholesterol, consistency is key. There is no such thing as a "quick fix" when it comes to balancing these levels; it's a gradual process for the body to boost its protective HDL and clear out excess LDL.
So what can you do? Incorporate these expert-recommended foods into your diet to help lower your cholesterol levels naturally:
Overall, the nutrition expert recommends prioritising fresh produce and healthy, unsaturated fats for a heart-healthy diet. Don't forget to add foods like nuts, oily fish and olive oil into your daily meals whenever you can.
Supplements for cholesterol management: From red yeast rice to Omega-3
If lifestyle changes aren't enough, the pharmacist also recommends a series of supplements that may help you reduce cholesterol. Remember that you should always consult a GP or your pharmacist before starting them:
- Red Yeast Rice: Contains monacolin K, which is chemically similar to statins (usually 10–20mg/day).
- Omega-3 (DHA/EPA): A high-quality dose (at least 1g daily) is important for heart health.
- Berberine: Can help lower both blood sugar and cholesterol (approx. 1000mg/day).
- Coenzyme Q10: Stimulates cellular energy (100–200mg/day).
- Psyllium Husk: A natural fibre also rich in beta-glucans. It can be added to meals in powder form (5–10g/day).
- Garlic Extract: While you can eat pure garlic, the extract is richer in allicin, which has been shown to have a modest effect on lowering total cholesterol (600–1200mg/day).
Long-term heart health: Habits that keep cholesterol at bay
While genetics can play a significant role in your baseline levels, there are many daily habits within your control:
- Shedding excess weight: Reducing your overall body fat percentage helps to lower the production of "bad" LDL cholesterol. It also improves insulin sensitivity, which allows your body to burn fat more efficiently and prevents it from building up.
- Moving regularly: Consistent physical activity is one of the most effective ways to boost your "good" HDL levels. Staying active helps the body utilise stored fats more effectively.
- Adopting a heart-healthy diet: It is vital to cut back on saturated fats — commonly found in butter and fatty meats — alongside trans fats, which are often found in processed snacks. These specific fats trigger more LDL production and can increase inflammation and oxidative stress.
- Managing stress: Chronic stress keeps your cortisol and adrenaline levels spiked