High cholesterol? 7 supermarket staples that act like a 'toolkit' for your heart

It's a common scenario, particularly as we get older: you go for a routine blood test and receive an unexpected result – your cholesterol is high. Since high levels are no friend to your cardiovascular health, it’s time to take action.

Usually, the first step involves tweaking your diet and getting more active, which is often enough to bring things under control. If those changes don't quite do the trick, a GP might suggest medication, but there are also plenty of natural remedies that can help keep your cholesterol in check.

Understanding cholesterol: Why your body needs it for metabolism

Before exploring the best foods to lower your levels, it is important to understand exactly what cholesterol is and how it works.

"Cholesterol is present in every cell; in fact, it is the cell's fatty component," explains pharmacist Meritxell Martí. "It is fundamental to our metabolism, playing a vital role in hormone production, the creation of bile acids, and the synthesis of Vitamin D."

What is the real difference between 'good' and 'bad' cholesterol?

We often hear about these two types – good vs bad cholesterol – and while the body needs both to function, it's all about the balance.

LDL (The "Bad" Kind): Think of Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) as the type that leaves a mess behind. If there is too much of it, it starts to clog your arteries, which can lead to serious heart health issues down the line.

HDL (The "Good" Kind): High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) is your body's natural filter. It picks up the extra cholesterol that's sticking to your artery walls and hauls it back to the liver to be cleared out.

© Getty Images Good cholesterol - HDL - serves as a natural filter for you body

The cholesterol-busting toolkit: 7 foods to lower your levels naturally

While certain habits can help lower your total cholesterol, consistency is key. There is no such thing as a "quick fix" when it comes to balancing these levels; it's a gradual process for the body to boost its protective HDL and clear out excess LDL.

So what can you do? Incorporate these expert-recommended foods into your diet to help lower your cholesterol levels naturally:

1/ 6 © Getty Images Oats are an excellent choice Heart-Healthy Fibre Increasing your soluble fibre intake is an excellent move. Oats, for example, are rich in beta-glucans; these create a gel-like substance in the gut that helps reduce the amount of cholesterol your body absorbs.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Snack on nuts throughout the day Flaxseeds and Nuts Flaxseeds work in a similar way to oats and are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to help lower "bad" LDL levels. Walnuts and other nuts are equally rich in these heart-healthy fats.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Get an antioxidant boost with this brew Green Tea Rich in powerful antioxidants known as epigallocatechins (EGCG), green tea is a fantastic addition to your routine to help drive down bad cholesterol.

4/ 6 © Getty Images The Mediterranean diet staple is a 'good' fat Olive Oil Taking a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil — sometimes recommended on an empty stomach — can help boost "good" HDL and lower LDL. However, do keep an eye on the calories, as gaining weight could unintentionally hinder your progress.

5/ 6 © Getty The fruits' pectin helps lower cholesterol Apples and Pears Adding an apple or pear to your daily fruit bowl is a brilliant idea. Both are loaded with pectin, a type of fibre that actively helps lower cholesterol levels. Pears also contain inulin, which is particularly beneficial for reducing LDL.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Avocados and pomegranates join citrus fruit on the list Citrus (and more) Vitamin C-rich citrus fruits help prevent LDL cholesterol from oxidising, which protects your arteries. Meanwhile, avocados provide the polyunsaturated fats needed to raise protective HDL levels, and pomegranates are another powerful ally for clearing cholesterol from the blood.

Overall, the nutrition expert recommends prioritising fresh produce and healthy, unsaturated fats for a heart-healthy diet. Don't forget to add foods like nuts, oily fish and olive oil into your daily meals whenever you can.

Supplements for cholesterol management: From red yeast rice to Omega-3

If lifestyle changes aren't enough, the pharmacist also recommends a series of supplements that may help you reduce cholesterol. Remember that you should always consult a GP or your pharmacist before starting them:

Red Yeast Rice : Contains monacolin K, which is chemically similar to statins (usually 10–20mg/day).

: Contains monacolin K, which is chemically similar to statins (usually 10–20mg/day). Omega-3 (DHA/EPA): A high-quality dose (at least 1g daily) is important for heart health.

Berberine: Can help lower both blood sugar and cholesterol (approx. 1000mg/day).

Coenzyme Q10: Stimulates cellular energy (100–200mg/day).

Stimulates cellular energy (100–200mg/day). Psyllium Husk: A natural fibre also rich in beta-glucans. It can be added to meals in powder form (5–10g/day).

A natural fibre also rich in beta-glucans. It can be added to meals in powder form (5–10g/day). Garlic Extract: While you can eat pure garlic, the extract is richer in allicin, which has been shown to have a modest effect on lowering total cholesterol (600–1200mg/day).

Long-term heart health: Habits that keep cholesterol at bay

While genetics can play a significant role in your baseline levels, there are many daily habits within your control: