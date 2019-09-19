Want a low-calorie recipe that keeps you full? Try this healthy salmon and asparagus rice bowl A healthy recipe that fills you up!

Healthy eating shouldn't mean constantly feeling hungry, although sometimes it may feel that way. This wholesome dish by British Asparagus is healthy, low-calorie AND filling. Doubling up as a perfect lunch or dinner option, the colourful salmon, asparagus and squash rice bowl is packed with goodness and so simple to make - so no excuses! Pass on the pizza for tonight and try this hearty healthy meal, you won't regret it.

BRITISH ASPARAGUS, SALMON AND SQUASH RICE BOWL

Serves 2, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 500g/1lb 2oz butternut squash, peeled and chopped into bite size pieces.

• 1 tbsp oil

• 2 tsp cumin seeds

• Pinch of chilli flakes

• Pinch of salt

• 2cm/3/4in piece peeled and grated fresh root ginger

• 2 salmon fillets

• 2 tsp honey

• 1 bunch British asparagus, woody ends trimmed

• 200g/7oz cooked brown rice

• 1 tbsp peanuts, chopped

• 4 sprigs fresh coriander

• Squeeze of lemon

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C, 425°F, Gas 7.

2. Toss the squash, oil, cumin, chilli and a pinch of salt in a large oven tray and roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Meanwhile, rub the ginger over the salmon and drizzle with honey.

3. After 25 minutes add salmon and asparagus to the pan and cook for a further 10 minutes.

4. Once cooked put the squash, asparagus and rice in a bowl, top with a salmon fillet, the chopped peanuts and coriander. Squeeze a little lemon over everything and serve straightaway

