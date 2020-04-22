Ruth Langsford wows fans with incredible lunch using leftovers - and it looks so tasty The This Morning star's omelette looks divine

This Morning star Ruth Langsford isn't letting the coronavirus lockdown limit her cooking skills! The presenter took to the kitchen once again on Wednesday to rustle up a delicious and healthy lunch using just a few leftovers from her fridge - and we're taking notes from the talented cook.

Sharing several videos of the tasty dish on Instagram, Ruth described her meal as "Using what I could find in the fridge omelette". Well, it's not the most catchy name but it certainly does what it says on the tin! The ingredients included peppers, onions, courgette and garlic, which were all fried in a pan with the egg mixture. Finally, the TV star explained the final step to her fans: "Finished off under the grill with Parmesan cheese." The second video revealed the scrumptious results of Ruth's efforts – a serving of perfectly cooked omelette with a smattering of colourful veggies.

This is not the only time the 60-year-old has given her followers cooking inspiration by simply "using stuff up" in the kitchen. Over the weekend, Ruth shared another easy three-step cooking tutorial that resulted in a mouth-watering meal of baked vegetables on top of toast. The Loose Women star posted a clip of "tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, dried oregano and olive oil" in a glass baking dish, along with "mushrooms, garlic, pepper, olive oil and butter". The TV star then advised her fans: "Bake in the oven and have them on toast for lunch!"

Ruth's omelette is so simple to make

However, Ruth is just like everyone else and isn't immune to the occasional cooking mishap. Earlier this week, her dinner plans for her husband Eamonn Holmes and the family did not pan out how she had expected after she suffered a cooking blunder while attempting to make homemade stock - and this time, leftovers were not her friend! Ruth was using the surplus chicken and gravy from Sunday's roast dinner to make stock in her pressure cooker - which she previously admitted that she was "a bit scared" of - but ended up burning the chicken instead! "Noo! Burnt it! Never done that before. Thank god for stock cubes," she joked.

