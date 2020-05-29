Victoria Beckham's favourite healthy homemade snack recipe revealed

Victoria Beckham has been delighting her Instagram followers with her culinary skills throughout the coronavirus lockdown. But if there's one thing we've all been making during these trying times, it's bread! We've unearthed one of the fashion designer's favourite recipes for a multi-seed loaf. The healthy homemade snack is a regular in the Beckham household – and we're sure husband David and children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, are big fans.

The former Spice Girl loves to serve her bread with a generous serving of smashed avocado. Plus the recipe includes pumpkin flesh - meaning you're getting one of your five a day!

Here's what you need for VB's go-to kitchen essential:

The flesh of one pumpkin

Buckwheat flower

Arrow root

Salt

Soda Bicarbonate

Flaxseed / Linseed

Lemon juice

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Sesame seeds

This seeded loaf would be a great thing to whip up in the kitchen for a quick lunch or breakfast. Will you be trying it?

Victoria often shares pictures of her nutritious family meals on social media. The star encourages her children to cook and Harper, in particular, is often pictured in the kitchen helping her parents with the meals.

The style icon famously complements her healthy eating with a vigorous exercise regime. "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school," she previously told The Times. "I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office. I'm very disciplined, I have to be. It's really the only time in the day I get to myself."

The star also spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her body image and confidence, saying it had taken her "a long, long time" to accept her flaws. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things", but she now feels comfortable in her own skin.