Princess Eugenie's daily diet: what the royal eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

If Princess Eugenie's cuisine at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank is anything to go by, then the royal has a very diverse taste in food. The Princess has spoken out in the past about following a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise regime, but there were some very surprising dishes at her nuptials in 2018. So what does the 30-year-old eat on a daily basis? We take a look…

What does Princess Eugenie eat for breakfast?

While Eugenie has not divulged her go-to dish to start the day, she has confessed what she wishes she could eat on a daily basis - and it's so relatable. The royal revealed she regularly shops at Waitrose and is a fan of the delicious bakery section. Speaking to Harpers Bazaar in 2018 about walking past the grocery store to attend the gym, she said: "In the morning class, I can smell the fresh croissants coming in and I'm like,'Don't do this to me!'"

What does Princess Eugenie eat for lunch?

While many of us would be tempted to reach for fast food during our lunch break at work, Sarah Ferguson's daughter tends to be strong-willed enough to choose healthy options. While working at the art gallery The Hauser & Wirth in Soho, she would take a nearby trip to the Detox Kitchen, which is hugely popular at lunchtime. “They do the best food, all healthy. There's often a queue outside," she said.

It offers everything from rainbow poke bowls to lemongrass and turmeric curry, and with the coronavirus lockdown currently preventing Eugenie from visiting in person, we can't help but wonder if she's now using their meal delivery service!

Pizza is one of Princess Eugenie's favourite foods

What does Princess Eugenie eat for dinner?

Like everyone, Eugenie also loves to indulge once in a while and chips and pizza are just some of her favourite treats. When it comes to eating out, she told Harper's Bazaar: "Two of my favourite restaurants in London are Bocca di Lupo and the Palomar in Soho. For dinner, when I'm being good, I cook my own food. When I'm being really bad, it's Basilico pizza."

And Italian food isn't the only international cuisine she loves! Having travelled so much during public engagements, it's not surprising that the royal chose a diverse mix of food to be served at her third wedding reception - and many of the dishes were sentimental. According to the Daily Mail, the food stalls at their informal party included Argentine beef in memory of Eugenie’s grandmother, Susan Barrantes, rice dishes from Nicaragua – where Jack proposed during a romantic holiday – and crepes from Switzerland to represent Verbier, where Eugenie and Jack first met during a skiing holiday. With so many memories attached to each dish, it's likely they will feature regularly on the couple's dinner menu.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's third wedding reception included lots of international dishes

What does Princess Eugenie drink?

Like fellow royal Meghan Markle, green tea is one of Eugenie's staple daytime drinks, as well as coke and fizzy water. But if she could choose any tipple in the evening, what would it be? “My favourite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can’t beat that,” she said, but she is also partial to the occasional cocktail, as a selection of bespoke Casamigos Tequila cocktails were served at her wedding.

