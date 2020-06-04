The Gogglebox snack the Malone family can't get enough of - and it's easier to make than you think Sweet treats inspired by the Malones (Dave the dog optional)

The Malones are undisputedly one of the best families on Gogglebox; from Tom Senior's perpetual grumpy face to mum Julie's hilarious one-liners – not to mention scene-stealing Dave the dog. But if there's one thing we always looked forward to on the Channel 4 show every Friday evening, it was seeing what sweet treats the Manchester-based stars had on their coffee table. From delicious doughnuts to colourful party rings and muffins, they've pretty much eaten every sugary snack in the cupboard since joining the show in 2014 – and éclairs are definitely one of their favourites.

Mrs. Malone was previously forced to clarify the family do actually eat the snacks after Twitter users were up in arms over the seemingly untouched food. "We really do eat the cakes and biscuits they just don't show it", she tweeted – and we're certainly glad to hear it.

If you've been craving your very own TV treats, look no further than this delicious chocolate éclair recipe from Tesco. Why not try it ahead of the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday night? We promise they're easier to make than you think…

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for chocolate éclairs:

60g plain flour

2tsp caster sugar

50g butter

2 medium eggs, beaten

1-2tbsp icing sugar, sifted

1 vanilla pod, seeds scraped

100g dark chocolate, broken into squares

25g unsalted butter

2tbsp icing sugar, sifted

1tbsp runny honey

300ml whipping cream

METHOD

Method for chocolate éclairs

Step 1

Fold a small piece of non-stick baking paper in half, open out and then sieve the flour onto it, add the sugar and set aside. Place 150ml cold water and the butter into a pan over a medium/low heat and leave until the butter has melted.

Step 2

Bring to the boil and then as soon as it reaches boiling point, remove from the heat, tip in the flour all at once (using the baking paper to help) and beat hard with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a ball and then set aside to cool completely.

Step 3

Once cool, add the eggs one at a time beating thoroughly between each addition until you end up with a smooth, glossy paste. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a plain 1cm nozzle.

Step 4

Pipe 8 eclairs onto a baking sheet lined with baking paper, leaving a gap between each one. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 10 mins. Turn up the heat to 220°C and bake for another 15 mins.

Step 5

Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Make a small hole using a skewer in the side of each one to allow the steam to escape.

Step 6

While they are cooking, make the filling. Whisk together the double cream, icing and vanilla seeds until it forms soft peaks and spoon into a piping bag fitted with a 1cm nozzle.

Step 7

For the chocolate topping, melt the butter together with the chocolate and honey in a small bowl that fits snugly over a pan of simmering water. Remove from the heat, beat in the sifted icing sugar and leave to cool for 20 mins or until thickening slightly.

Step 8

Pipe the whipped cream into each cooled éclair and then spoon the chocolate coating over the top. Set aside and then serve when the chocolate has set.

