Prince Philip's kitchen secrets and favourite recipes remembered

The Duke of Edinburgh was a keen foodie, and often enjoyed cooking delicious meals for himself and the Queen. A former Buckingham Palace chef even revealed that Prince Philip once came down to the royal kitchens late at night in search for a snack – and was dressed down so much that he mistook him for the gardener!

In light of his recent passing, we take a look at our favourite memories that former royal staff have shared about Prince Philip's daily eating habits, his favourite foods and his passion for cooking.

What did Prince Philip enjoy eating for breakfast, lunch and dinner?

Prince Philip enjoyed cooking for his family

In the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, compiled from former royal footman Charles Oliver’s diaries and recipes, the Duke's daily diet was unveiled. Charles wrote of Prince Philip’s culinary flair: "Breakfast and supper snacks are his specialities. Wherever he goes, he insists on his electric glass-lidded frying pan being packed so that he can do the cooking. For breakfast, bacon, eggs and sausages are his usual raw materials, though he often cooks kidneys and omelettes."

He added: "The Prince is also adept at producing quick, light supper snacks, which he and the Queen often enjoy after they have dismissed the servants for the night. Dishes include scrambled eggs and smoked haddock, mushrooms sautéed in butter with bacon, Scotch woodcock (scrambled eggs with anchovies on toast) with mushrooms, and omelette with bacon."

What were some of Prince Philip's favourite foods?

Although many of the Duke's meals involved "good, simple cooking" at home, he was known for not being afraid of experimenting with flavours and ambitious recipes. According to Charles, the royal's most ambitious dish was: "snipe, which, after shooting it at Sandringham, he plucked, cleaned and prepared himself".

Meanwhile, former royal chef Darren McGrady said revealed in his YouTube video: "Prince Philip has a much broader palate than Her Majesty when it comes to food." The chef revealed the royal was a keen foodie, with spicy foods and counts salmon coulibiac among his favourite dishes.

The Prince enjoyed cooking for the family during stays at Balmoral

It was Prince Philip's passion for getting creative in the kitchen that was particularly memorable for the former royal chef. Darren recounted a time when Prince Philip entered the kitchen at Sandringham, just as he was about to start preparing a lamb dish for dinner. The Duke decided to take matters into his own hands.

Reminiscing on the occasion, Darren said: “He actually cooked on the grill that night - he cooked for me! There was I, his chef, I mean, what was I supposed to do, go out and do royal engagements while he was doing my job in the kitchen?” the chef joked.

Philip was clearly a huge fan of grilled meals, as Darren revealed that during the royal family's stays at Balmoral in the summer, he "cooked on the grill maybe three, four, five times a week," creating delectable dishes with salmon, game and venison.

In honour of the late Prince Philip, you might like to try one of his very own recipes...

Prince Philip’s Mushrooms à la Crème recipe:

INGREDIENTS

1 lb mushrooms

2 oz flour

2 oz butter

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons cream

croutons

salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Clean and dry the mushrooms but don’t peel.

Step 2

Slice them into a pan and simmer in butter for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Sprinkle with flour, stir gently, and cook for a further 2 minutes or so.

Step 4

Season, add heated (but not boiled) milk and simmer for a further 3 minutes.

Step 5

Now stir in the cream, immediately reheat well, and serve scattered with croutons of fried bread.

