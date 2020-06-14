Binky Felstead posted a photo of her daughter India's birthday cake this weekend – and we're desperate for a slice! The Made in Chelsea star took to her Instagram Stories to share the snap, which showed that the delicious looking treat featured two decadent layers.

The bottom one was made of chocolate and the top one was covered in white icing with her daughter's name piped on the top. Pink icing roses added to the beautiful effect and also on the table were two vanilla cupcakes heaped with white icing, floral plates, and decorative fake butterflies.

Binky captioned the sweet scene: "Even though it wasn't the party we originally planned with all her friends… yesterday's set up for India was fabulous!" The mum-of-one then tagged events company Evaly Events, adding: "Thank you x." The 30-year-old shares little India with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Josh Patterson.

She's since found love again with businessman Max Darnton and the couple set up home together last November after announcing their romance two months previously in the pages of HELLO!. Binky admitted back then: "I hoped I'd meet somebody, I just didn't know it would be so soon, and I didn't know that this would be how I feel."

Binky shared her daughter India's third birthday cake on Instagram

The reality TV star shared that she was initially concerned about how any new man might react to the fact that she had a child, so she raised the topic very early on. Talking about the first time she met Max at the exclusive Gloucestershire celebrity haunt Soho Farmhouse, Binky said: "I was at the bar ordering cocktails and Max came up to me and said: 'So, how are you? What do you do?' The first thing I said was: 'I'm a mum!'

"I was so nervous about him not knowing that I had a child, so I wanted to get it out there before he asked me any more questions, just to see if he was going to run off or not. But his reply was: 'Okay. And?' That was so nice and put me really at ease right away."

