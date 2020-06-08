Remember Joe Sugg's scary accident on The Great Celebrity Bake Off? It seems his partner Dianne Buswell certainly does because she took to Instagram to film Joe facing up to his fears for the first time since it happened on Sunday night. Standing over the sink in the couple's modern kitchen, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant could be seen carefully using a potato peeler - the culprit of his painful finger injury.

WATCH: Joe Sugg faints on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

"Our peelers aren't that sharp but the ones on the show are," Joe told Dianne, who cautioned him: "Just be very careful." However, the words of encouragement did not calm the 28-year-old's nerves, as he said: "It's freaking me out!" Fans never got to see the final dish they were cooking, but judging from the lack of documented injuries, we like to think that Joe's fainting days in the kitchen are behind him!

Back in April, Joe took part in the Channel 4 show for charity, competing for the title of Star Baker against James Blunt, Alison Hammond and Alex Jones - who was another victim of the Bake Off tent! He sliced his finger while making an 'apple and biscuit spread' traybake and passed out on the floor, but Joe later said he is not squeamish when it comes to blood. Speaking in a YouTube video, he said: "I was peeling this big cooking apple and the razor slips."

Dianne shared a video of Joe using a peeler for the first time since the accident

Joe continued by explaining the cut went diagonal: "It went through my finger and deep through my nail. Things that freak me out is when I bite my nails too far back or I cut a nail, which makes it sound even worse." But he didn't let his injury get in the way of his baking experience, and he went on to complete the show and earn a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

