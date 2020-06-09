If you're looking for a decadent mid-week treat then Nadia Sawalha has got you covered! The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had made one of her favourite childhood snacks - delicious double peanut and chocolate cookies. Sharing a video of the freshly-baked gooey cookies, she wrote: "Oh god, it's not a good idea for me to keep on giving these cookery lessons! Look what I've been left with!!" Luckily, Nadia posted a YouTube video walking fans through the baking process, so they can recreate them at home.

Nadia shared a YouTube cooking tutorial for her favourite childhood cookies

The 55-year-old proved herself to be a cooking pro, pulling out pre-made cookie dough and cookies as part of her tutorial. Her husband Mark Adderley was so impressed, he even compared her to cooking legend Mary Berry! "Miss uber organised! You're like Mary Berry, you look as young as Mary Berry," he joked.

MORE: Lockdown larder: celebrities share their favourite go-to recipes you need to try

Jokes aside, he couldn't wait to get his hands on his wife's baked goods. When asked his opinion on the finished result, Mark said: "They look like cookies with chocolate and nuts...Those ingredients together could not look bad!" The cookies alone looked delicious enough, but Nadia suggested making them into a dessert by adding a dollop of ice cream to create ice cream sandwiches. Yum! Keep reading to see the recipe...

Manlife crunchy peanut butter, £9.99, Amazon

Nadia Sawalha's peanut butter and chocolate cookies

INGREDIENTS

150 g butter softened

100 g light brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

125 g peanut butter (crunchy)

200 g plain flour

½ teaspoon of baking soda

Chocolate buttons

Salted peanuts

METHOD

Whisk the butter and sugar together in a bowl with an electric mixer.

Add the peanut butter and egg and whisk until combined, before folding in the vanilla extract, baking soda and flour with a rubber spatula.

Wrap the dough in cling film and put in the fridge to chill. To make Nadia's "rustic" cookies, shape the chilled dough into large circles with your fingers and press chocolate buttons and peanuts into the top.

Place on a baking sheet and bake in the oven on 160C for 15 minutes. Leave to cool for five minutes.

READ: Nadia Sawalha reveals she's been feeling ill as she shares emotional video from bed

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.