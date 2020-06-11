10 creative food bloggers wowing us in lockdown - and why you'll love them too! The foodie Instagram pages we love to follow

There's something addictive about scrolling through the blogs and Instagram pages of the country's top food bloggers – all those mouth-watering culinary creations and recipes to try yourself, reading about cooking is like a hobby in itself. There are tons of successful food bloggers out there right now, from Great British Bake Off stars to cookbook authors and regular people sharing their favourite recipes. The virtual HELLO! office has rounded up a few of our favourite food blogs that we're ogling over in lockdown. Take a look…

Selasi Gbormittah

GBBO star Selasi posts some seriously impressive culinary snaps on his Instagram page @selasigb. He's an artist-come-baker who wows us with his incredible creations like golden leaves, rose-shaped tarts, tropical eggs and well, the some of the best-looking cakes on social media right now. Selasi reached the semi-final of the 2016 series of Bake Off and his star continues to shine.

Melissa Hemsley

Chef, author, columnist and real food activist Melissa gets our vote for our inspirational food blog and social media page @melissa.hemsley. The cook is all about eating green and ore sustainably, sharing scores of healthy recipes ideas and cookalongs with her many followers (144k on Instagram alone). On her website, the blogger writes: "Feel-good food, for me, is food that not only tastes delicious, it’s food that nourishes our bodies, food that’s grown with the seasons and with respect for the people who grow it." We love her ethos.

Dannii Martin

Dannii created her @hungryhealthyhappy blog in 2011and it's now one of the UK's most popular food sites. Her USP is finding easy family recipes with a healthy twist – and she blogs about travel, home and family life too. Her blog focuses on nourishing the body without giving up those foods you love – we're all for that. Dannii's Instagram is packed full of colourful snaps of meals we actually want to cook, so we see how her blog is so popular.

Ruby Bhogal

Ruby has 173k followers on her Instagram page @rubybhogal and is known for reaching the final of GBBO back in 2018. We love her social media pages for her stunning food shots and all those scrummy-looking cakes, tarts and pies. We've also got to know her adorable dog Milo who regularly appears in her Instagram photos – combining two of our loves: pups and puds!

Elisa Rossi

We're big fans of plant-based blogger Elissa's site and Instagram page @happyskinkitchen. She takes the most beautiful pictures of her recipes, which are all super-healthy. After moving to London from Italy seven years ago, Elissa battled with hormonal acne, so switched to a holistic plant-based diet which she said was the best choice for her health. She has also some famous followers such as Nadia Sawalha, Joe Wicks and Giovanna Fletcher to name a few.

Andrew Smyth

He reached the final of GBBO in 2016, wowing everyone with his masterfully engineered cakes – which is no surprise seeing as he is in fact, an engineer by trade. Andrew even toured with his own 'bakineering' show around the UK. The blogger's website and Instagram page @cakesmyth are packed full of bakes you want to make RIGHT NOW. Think salted chocolate tart and gluten-free orange and almond cake.

Gaz Oakerly

Gaz Oakley's popular Instagram page @avantgardevegan has netted him nearly half a million followers so far – and we can see why. The down to earth chef from Cardiff cooks the most delicious-looking food… food that you want for your lunch every day. High protein Indian feast, caramelised pineapple trifle, braised meaty jackfruit – yes please!

Holly Jade

Holly's must-follow blog and Instagram @thelittleblogofvegan won her blogger of the year in 2017 – and we can see why. Photo after photo of the most scrumptious-looking cakes and desserts we've ever seen. The type you want to dive right into. Brownie mousse dome. Millionaire's no-bake cheesecake. We could go on.

Leah Bergman

There's something about the vibrant photos on Leah's Instagram page @freutcake that cheers us right up. The mum of twins, who lives in California, is a self-taught food photographer who learnt to bake from her mother. She loves to post snaps of her family meals and named her website after the German word 'Freut' meaning 'pleased'. Think cocktails, indulgent puddings and wholesome suppers – she's our kinda gal.

Sabrina Ghayour

If you love your Persian food then this is the blogger for you. British-Iranian chef and multi-award-winning author Sabrina showcases her cooking talents on her website and Instagram page @sabrinaghayour. We basically want to eat everything on there – curries, posh crudites plater and sandwiches to die for. Sabrina also teaches Persian and Middle Eastern cookery classes across the country.