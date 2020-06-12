GMB's Charlotte Hawkins' daughter Ella Rose looks so grown up as she bakes incredible cat cake Fans couldn't believe how alike they looked

We can't believe how big Charlotte Hawkins' daughter Ella Rose is! The Good Morning Britain presenter shared the most adorable pictures of her five-year-old and we have to say she is looking gorgeous and very grown up.

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins talking about her daughter Ella Rose

In the rare pictures, which the 45-year-old Classic FM host shared on her Instagram on Friday night, the duo can be seen smiling from ear to ear in their family kitchen, as they proudly show off Ella Rose's favourite cat cake, which the duo baked together.

Charlotte and her five-year-old daughter created the most delicious looking cake

"Big smiles all round as it's been a while since we've had a proper cake!! (I can't get hold of any icing sugar!)," she wrote.

"I was delighted to be asked to be a judge for @buttercreamycakes Dream Cupcake competition in aid of @surreydriveuk, who've been providing hot meals for frontline workers. Well done all the winners, and a huge thank you to Butter & Cream cakes for making Ella Rose's dream cat cupcake a reality! This is not going to last long," she added.

The rare mother-daughter pictures were a hit with the followers, with many commenting on how alike they looked.

Baking would have been a welcome distraction from homeschooling, which Charlotte admitted was "full on"

"Ella Rose is such a beautiful little girl, just like her mummy x," wrote one. Another one said: "Omg she looks like you."

The baking session would've been a welcome distraction from the usual homeschooling activities, which the presenter recently revealed were "full on".

Speaking to Gareth Malone on his YouTube show, Gareth Malone's Great British Home Chorus, Charlotte confessed: "It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that.

"Homeschooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions. This afternoon I've been making a cardboard dinosaur …so you know…" she added with a smile.