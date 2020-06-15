Angela Griffin made sure her eldest daughter Tallulah toasted her 16th birthday in the most spectacular way by treating her to the most incredible chocolate cake. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the White Lines actress shared a photo of the jaw-dropping creation by popular bakery Cutter & Squidge. "I didn't make it! But I ate it. Tasted as good as it looks. #happy16thbirthday @tallulahjae," the doting mum confessed in the caption.

MORE: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker's picture of his pet dog is too cute for words

Angela Griffin treated daughter Tallulah to the most incredible chocolate birthday cake

The treat itself, called the Chocolate Squidge Cake, boasted several layers of chocolate-flavoured sponge, which was coated with buttercream and custard and dripped in chocolate sauce. The cake was then decorated with chunks of brownies, crunch pie and several lashings of caramel sauce as well as digestive crumbs and white chocolate crispy pearls. Yum!

MORE: EastEnders star Lacey Turner bakes husband Matt a birthday cookie cake

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "Bet you had a wonderful Birthday Tallulah! Never seen a cake like that before... amazing!!" Another remarked: "Looks like such an amazing, fantastic, beautiful birthday cake – congratulations." A third person joked: "I need that cake today." A fourth post read: "What a work of art and looks delicious!"

Angela's daughter Tallulah is her spitting image

Earlier on in the day, Angela shared a stunning picture of Tallulah, wearing a black jumper and smiling broadly, with her hair loose. "Happy birthday," she captioned it. Tallulah is Angela's eldest daughter with her husband Jason. The couple are also doting parents to 13-year-old daughter Melissa. Angela and Jason, a former actor who is now a continuity announcer for ITV, married in 2006 and live in north London with their daughters and their dog Smith.