BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker brightened up his fans' week by sharing a cute photo of his pet pooch lounging at home. Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday, the news anchor poked fun at his dog's long hair amid recent headlines during lockdown. "I don't know about you but I'm tired of the shouting, the pontificating, the shaming, the threats, the whataboutery and the violence," he tweeted. "Do to others as you would have them do to you. Have a good Sunday. Here's a picture of our dog - who needs a haircut." [sic]

His followers were quick to respond – with many being able to relate! "Here’s Sassi, she’s just woke up she still has bed hair but doesn't care," wrote one fan alongside a photo of their pet. Another remarked: "Dan I couldn't agree more!!! Dexter (who also needs a haircut) agrees too! It's made him very tired of the world today."

The BBC news journalist shared this snap of his dog

It's seems Dan will be waiting to take his dog to the pet groomers after his own DIY haircut recently didn't go according to plan. Last week, the 43-year-old revealed he "butchered" his own hair after his wife Sarah finally agreed to give him a lockdown trim. Dan praised his spouse for doing an "amazing" job, but after getting scissor happy, he confessed he'd ruined all of her hard work. In fact, Dan didn't share the results of his new 'do because he said it was "so bad". Instead, he shared a hilarious throwback photo of himself as a child sporting a rather questionable hairdo.

Captioning the snap on Instagram, Dan wrote: "My wife finally agreed to cut my hair. She has done an amazing job. ‪Sadly, I decided to have a little trim of the fringe afterwards and... I have butchered it. It is SO bad I can’t even show you an actual picture of the scissor shame. This will have to do."

