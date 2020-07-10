Cheese lovers, rejoice! You can now buy a chilli cheese hamper - and it's on offer Praise cheeses! Nothing gets cheddar than this mouth-watering chilli hamper

Love cheese? How about cheese with an extra kick? We’re talking about chilli cheese my friends – a veritable taste sensation for those who like it hot. Are you a cheese connoisseur who’s looking for something that little bit special? Then we promise you won’t want to miss this offer – a hamper filled with chilli cheese treats. They’re sure to be a huge talking point at any dinner party or picnic this summer – if you can bring yourself to share them!

MORE: We've found the ultimate cheesy pasta bake recipe - and it couldn't be easier

Chilli lovers hamper £34.95 £29.95, Truckle Cheese

The Truckle Cheese chilli lovers’ hamper, which is currently on offer at £29.95 reduced from £34.95, contains 200g chilli and lime cheddar cheese and 200g mature cheddar cheese. There’s two jars of chutney – one chilli and pineapple flavour and one plum lemongrass pink peppercorn and chilli flavour. And you can serve it all up on the packet of delicious smoked cheese biscuits. Bet you didn’t manage to read all that without your mouth watering – are we right?

RELATED: Supermarket online deliveries: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Ocado - July update

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to make Quiche Lorraine

If you have any summer birthdays coming up, this certainly falls in the category of ‘what to get the person who already has everything’. Provided they like cheese, that is. Is there anyone who doesn’t?

And if you’re looking for a reason to treat yourself then get this – cheese is good for your mental health. Fact – it makes you happy. Apart from the fact that it’s delicious, cheese contains an amino acid called tyrosine that makes us feel content when broken down by the body. The fats in cheese also encourage our brains to produce the feel good chemical dopamine which is released in the brain’s reward centres. So it would be rude not to really. Are we wrong?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.