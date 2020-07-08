Lisa Faulkner responds to fan criticism in new video The TV star took to Instagram to explain

Lisa Faulkner's fans were quick to point out that a recent recipe she shared with husband John Torode was not fully vegan, despite the couple using vegan mince.

In response, Lisa took to Instagram on Wednesday night to point out that it wasn't intended to be a vegan dish, adding: "I just like vegan mince."

Appearing in a stripy top in her kitchen, the former EastEnders star explained: "There's been quite a few comments on our recipe because we used vegan mince and then we used yoghurt and eggs. It wasn’t a vegan recipe. I just like vegan mince and we try and eat less meat and its one of the things we like to eat. We're not vegan. Sorry."

The doting mum was referring to a Cannelloni that she made earlier in the day, which quickly attracted the attention of fans, with one asking: "What’s the point in vegan mince if you are using eggs, cheese yoghurt etc? Really doesn’t make sense."

Others, however, were delighted with the video. "Love the sound of this recipe with the vegan mince, not veggie but do try have at least two veggie days a week. Cannot wait to try this! Thank you both," another fan wrote.

Alongside the video, Lisa included cooking instructions.

"We think you know how to make bolognaise sauce but we used vegan mince and half a jar of passata. One onion, garlic, herbs, marmite, salt and pepper," she began.

"For the white sauce beat the egg into the yoghurt and add the mustard and cheese. Spoon a few tbsp passata on the base of your dish.

"Fill the cannelloni with the bolognaise sauce. Place in top of the passata. Spoon a little more passata over the top pour the white sauce over and sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake 180c for 25-30 mins." Sounds delicious!

