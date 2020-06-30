We've found the ultimate cheesy pasta bake recipe - and it couldn't be easier Quick dinner for tonight sorted!

What better than a gooey, cheesy pasta dish fresh from the oven? If you're stuck for dinner inspiration tonight, we've got you covered. The pasta gurus at Barilla have shared this speedy pasta bake recipe, perfect to serve after a long, tiring day at work during lockdown.

TUCK IN: This amazing instant ice-cream recipe only takes five minutes

Plus with tomato sauce and healthy broccoli to balance out the two types of delicious cheese, it'll become a firm family favourite in no time.

Read on for the simple recipe…

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for sausage and broccoli pasta bake – serves six

Prep time 25 minutes, cooking time 15 minutes

500 g Penne

1 jar Napoletana Sauce

550g Lamb/ beef sausages, skin removed

200g fresh ricotta

1 sprig of rosemary

2 heads of broccoli, cut into florets

80g Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated

80ml Extra Virgin Olive oil

Rock salt, for pasta water

Salt and pepper

METHOD

Method for sausage and broccoli pasta bake

Step 1

Bring salted water (7g salt to 1L of water) to the boil.

Step 2

Break the sausage meat up and sauté in a fry pan with a little oil, the rosemary and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes.

Step 3

At the same time, drop the pasta in the water and after 5 minutes add the broccoli florets.

Step 4

Drain the pasta 3 minutes before the instructions on the pack.

RECIPE: Jamie Oliver's tasty ravioli recipe uses ingredients from your own garden

Step 5

Combine the cooked pasta and broccoli with red sauce, tossed with ricotta and half of the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

Step 6

Place in a large ovenproof dish, sprinkle with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.