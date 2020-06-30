Kate Thomas
Easy pasta bake recipe with broccoli, sausage and cheese – ready in just 40 minutes
What better than a gooey, cheesy pasta dish fresh from the oven? If you're stuck for dinner inspiration tonight, we've got you covered. The pasta gurus at Barilla have shared this speedy pasta bake recipe, perfect to serve after a long, tiring day at work during lockdown.
Plus with tomato sauce and healthy broccoli to balance out the two types of delicious cheese, it'll become a firm family favourite in no time.
Read on for the simple recipe…
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for sausage and broccoli pasta bake – serves six
Prep time 25 minutes, cooking time 15 minutes
- 500 g Penne
- 1 jar Napoletana Sauce
- 550g Lamb/ beef sausages, skin removed
- 200g fresh ricotta
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- 2 heads of broccoli, cut into florets
- 80g Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated
- 80ml Extra Virgin Olive oil
- Rock salt, for pasta water
- Salt and pepper
METHOD
Method for sausage and broccoli pasta bake
Step 1
Bring salted water (7g salt to 1L of water) to the boil.
Step 2
Break the sausage meat up and sauté in a fry pan with a little oil, the rosemary and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes.
Step 3
At the same time, drop the pasta in the water and after 5 minutes add the broccoli florets.
Step 4
Drain the pasta 3 minutes before the instructions on the pack.
Step 5
Combine the cooked pasta and broccoli with red sauce, tossed with ricotta and half of the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
Step 6
Place in a large ovenproof dish, sprinkle with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
