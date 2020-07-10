Christine Lampard whips up must-see breakfast treat for daughter Patricia The Loose Women star got creative in the kitchen

Just looking at Christine Lampard's breakfast is making us hungry! The Loose Women panellist whipped up a tasty treat for her daughter Patricia on Friday morning, taking inspiration from celebrity chef Annabel Karmel as she made a stack of fluffy pancakes.

Christine made Annabel Karmel's yoghurt pancakes

Christine took to Instagram to post a photo of her culinary artwork, showing her creative streak as she formed the two pancakes into the shape of a bear complete with eyes, a nose and a mouth made out of fruit. "Pancake Fridays #yoghurtpancakes @annabelkarmel," Christine, 41, wrote.

The TV presenter, who shares one-year-old daughter Patricia with husband Frank Lampard, was clearly inspired by Annabel's yoghurt pancakes, which the cook says are a "healthy twist" on normal pancakes.

Annabel posted about her yoghurt pancakes with cocoa and banana just earlier this week, telling fans on Instagram: "Who doesn't love pancakes? Whilst commonly seen as a 'treat' food, I've turned this into a power-packed breakfast for babies. Super fuel at it's best!"

Annabel is a pro expert on cooking for babies and children, and her latest book, Weaning Made Simple, is available to buy online for £12.99. The book contains one hundred recipes as well as meal planners, guidance on portion sizes and beautiful illustrations.

Weaning Made Simple, £12.99, Amazon

Christine appears to be a whizz in the kitchen and has previously shown off some of her delicious creations.

At the beginning of lockdown, the mother-of-one shared a photo of her feast at home, which included Jamie Oliver's hot pot dish, Joe Wicks' walnut chocolate and banana bread and a tomato-based sauce, once again by Annabel. "Cook fest," she captioned her spectacular spread.

Christine's friends and followers were quick to heap praise – with many revealing they were jealous of all her efforts. "Wow!! Proud of you! You're a dark horse," wrote co-star Nadia Sawalha, while Kate Thornton remarked: "Blimey! If only I could come over and help you demolish it! Big love to you all x."

