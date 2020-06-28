Eamonn Holmes' anniversary cake for Ruth Langsford has to be seen to be believed The This Morning stars have been married for ten years

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Friday, and the happy couple has been sharing snippets of their celebrations on social media over the weekend. On Sunday, Ruth posted an incredible video which showcased the beautiful cake her husband had arranged for the special occasion.

The tasty treat featured a drawing of a photo of the couple on their wedding day behind which was a white and yellow cake topped with petals and the pièce de résistance – a fondant version of the couple in wedding dress and a similar pose, showing Ruth kicking her leg in the air and Eamonn gently dipping her backwards.

The miniature version of the couple showed amazing attention to detail, with Ruth holding a small bouquet and little Eamonn sporting a badge from his favourite football team, Manchester United!

Ruth captioned the video: "Thank you @eamonnholmes for making our 10th Wedding Anniversary so special and for organising this amazing cake from the genius who made our wedding cake @simplycakes01 It’s fantastic Jonathan! Although Eamonn didn’t wear an @manchesterunited badge on the actual day!! #anniversary #10years #love #married"

Ruth and Eamonn have been married for ten years

The presenter's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha was among many followers who gushed about the cake's artistry, commenting: "Fabulous! Congratulations!" Others added: "It is such a beautiful cake," "Love it Ruth! Hope you had a lovely day," "Lovely cake for a lovely couple," and: "Aw how beautiful… well done Eamonn xx."

And that wasn't the only surprise the former GMTV star had for his wife, as she revealed later on Sunday afternoon, posting another short clip which focused on a beautiful array of helium balloons in gold and white, two of which said "Happy Anniversary" on the front. Ruth captioned this video: "He got me balloons too!! What a wonderful romantic you are @eamonnholmes [heart emoji] #anniversary."

