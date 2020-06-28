Peter Andre spoils daughter Princess with the most irresistible pink birthday cake The Mysterious Girl singer pulled out all the stops for his daughter's birthday

If you weren't already jealous of Peter Andre's daughter Princess' incredible 13th birthday celebrations, then you will be once you see her show-stopping cake. Following on from the pink theme he unveiled on Saturday, Peter shared a video of the incredibly decadent cake on Instagram which was decorated with mini macarons and topped with a huge sign that read 'Princess.'

"You outdid yourself cuz @sophiebakescakes.co.uk," Peter captioned the video, which was taken inside the Surrey home he shares with his wife Emily MacDonagh and his children Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theodore. Thanks to his long list of hashtags, we know Princess enjoyed a decadent red velvet drip cake with lashings of buttercream, Oreos and Ferrero Rochers. Yum!

Princess was treated to a decadent red velvet cake with mini macarons and Ferrero Rochers

Fans were impressed with the delicious-looking cake, with one commenting on the video: "Wow. Happy Birthday, Princess," while another wrote: "She'll love it." Peter's cousin was also responsible for creating Junior's 15th birthday cake, which was a decadent chocolate flavour topped with marble effect icing and silver leaf.

Over the weekend, Peter surprised his daughter with a luxurious sleepover party he had organised in their living room, which included two teepees decorated with fairy lights as well as sequined and pink cushions. In between the two teepees, a huge 13 balloon could be seen with two baskets underneath, presumably containing her birthday breakfast. And next to the fireplace, the dad had hung two pink satin dressing gowns.

Peter enlisted the help of Teepee Vibe Tribe, a company based in Surrey, and he had chosen the perfect theme for his teenage daughter – the 'Pretty in Pink' package which is described on their website as "Glamorous, Girly and totally gorgeous! This theme is fit for a princess with tones of baby pink, blush and rose gold. Perfect for older girls."

