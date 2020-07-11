Victoria Beckham's birthday cake for Harper looks like a work of art! The Beckham's only daughter turned nine on Friday

It was a very special day in the Beckham household on Friday as the whole family celebrated youngest child Harper turning nine.

While she was showered in love, balloons, and even cupcakes with her face on them – it was her birthday cake that really blew our minds.

Showing off the spectacular work of art on her Instagram Stories, Victoria Beckham revealed that her little girl tucked into a double-tiered cake covered in white icing – and it appeared to be very musically inspired.

Two music notes could be seen adorning the delicious-looking dessert, and four edible figurines who all looked like they were mid-song – perhaps a nod to Victoria's Spice Girls roots.

Written across the bottom of the cake, it read: "Happy 9th Birthday Harper x We love you so much x."

Earlier in the day, David and Victoria paid the sweetest tribute to their daughter to mark her birthday. Sharing a series of throwback photos and videos, the doting mum gushed about her little girl as they marked the special occasion at their Cotswolds home.

"Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." One of the clips showed the youngest of the Beckham clan showing off her dance moves, while another clip saw Harper riding her bike in the fields as she told her father how much she loves him.

David's tribute to his daughter was so sweet

The posts showed Harper throughout her life - from being a baby to recent videos of her dancing and singing with her family during lockdown. David, 45, also shared a sweet montage playing to the music of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine.

"To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl, daddy loves you so much," he gushed. "Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."

