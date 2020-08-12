Meghan Markle's favourite breakfast revealed – and it's the perfect start to your day Prince Harry's wife enjoys a healthy daily breakfast

We're always fascinated to discover what the royals eat behind closed doors, and now some new information has emerged about the Duchess of Sussex's favourite breakfast.

In the new royal biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors reveal how Meghan starts her days – and it's an extremely healthy morning routine.

Speaking about Meghan's early relationship with Prince Harry, the book reveals: "Their courtship had been a smooth one. They enjoyed a lot of the same activities, such as traveling and fitness, although Meghan, the type of girl to grab a smoothie after a hot yoga or Pilates session, pushed Harry to up his game."

As for her breakfast of choice, the authors say: "Her morning ritual started with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon, followed by her favourite breakfast of steel-cut oats (usually made with almond or soy milk) with bananas and agave syrup for sweetness."

Ooh, that sounds both delicious and nutritious. And there's more…

The royal couple are now living in California

"For snacks in between meals, she opted for apple slices and peanut butter. It was a far cry from Harry's bachelor days of eating takeout pizza, but he had already taken an interest in healthy living and it was fun to do it together."

Fancy creating a breakfast like Meghan's? Follow this recipe form the HELLO! archives…

Wholesome oats recipe

Porridge absorbs toxins and helps boost the immune system

INGREDIENTS

Serves 2

100g/4oz porridge oats

200ml/7fl oz semi-skimmed milk

300ml/1⁄2pt water

Pinch of salt (optional)

Extra milk to serve

Choice of toppings

Toasted nuts and seeds with golden syrup

Bananas and maple syrup

Stewed fruits

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Place the porridge oats, milk, water and salt, if using, into a pan.

Step 2

Bring slowly to the boil, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, and simmer for a couple of minutes.

Step 3

Pour into warm bowls and add a little extra milk around the edge.

Step 4

Add the topping of your choice and serve immediately.