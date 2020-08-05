The Duchess of Sussex loves comfort food just as much as the rest of us! It is well-known that Meghan follows a healthy lifestyle, and as part of a balanced diet, she often cooks some delicious pasta meals - and we've found her three favourite recipes.

We have no doubt that Meghan, her husband Prince Harry and perhaps even baby Archie Harrison regularly enjoy lots of pasta meals now they are living in LA, after not being able to eat much of the carbohydrate with the royal family. The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed starchy carbs like pasta, rice and potatoes are disliked by the monarch, who prefers to eat meals containing fish or meat and vegetables instead.

Former Suits actress Meghan, on the other hand, told Delish: "When I'm travelling, I won't miss an opportunity to try great pasta. I come back from vacation every year with a food baby, and I've named her Comida. I get to the set and I'm like, 'Hey, Comida's here, and she's kicking.'" We can relate, Meghan!

Want to try some of the royal's easy pasta recipes? Take a look at her three favourite dishes - and one is microwavable!

Meghan Markle's creamy courgette pasta recipe

Meghan slow-cooks courgette to make the creamy sauce

If you're after a creamy, decadent pasta sauce recipe that is as healthy as it is tasty, then look no further than Meghan for inspiration. The Duchess revealed she cooks a "filthy, sexy" pasta dish by slow-cooking courgette for four to five hours - a recipe that was inspired by a friend.

Speaking of how to make a vegetarian version of the traditional bolognese pasta recipe, she told Delish in 2018 that she cooks courgette for several hours with water and a bouillon cube until the vegetable becomes soft enough to toss with pasta. "The sauce gets so creamy, you'd swear there's tons of butter and oil in it, but it's just zucchini, water and a little bouillon," Meghan said.

Meghan Markle's quick and easy mac and cheese recipe

The Duchess adds peas to her easy recipe

Mac and cheese is a childhood staple! Although Meghan may have enjoyed several luxurious dinners prepared by a team of top cooks over the years, she has confessed to enjoying a super-easy boxed macaroni and cheese in the past.

Speaking of her food cravings, she told EyeSwoon: "I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them." We wonder if she cooks this dish for little Archie Harrison now?

And if she doesn't have the boxed version, we bet she makes cacio and pepe pasta, a simple recipe made of cheese and pepper, which she previously said is "so easy" she could prepare it with her eyes closed.

Meghan Markle's seafood pasta recipe

Seafood and pasta are some of Meghan's favourite foods

Meghan's seafood pasta would definitely not have featured on the menu at Buckingham Palace, as it contains two foods the royal family avoid - shellfish and pasta.

Former royal butler Grant Harold told Woman & Home magazine: "It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don’t want a member of the Royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning, especially if she is on an overseas tour."

However, the 39-year-old revealed she would eat both on an "ideal food day". "A leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta, and a negroni to cap off the night," Meghan told The New Potato magazine in 2013 when asked about her favourite foods. Although she never divulged her exact recipe, at least we know how to dine like a royal...

