Kylie Jenner's controversial breakfast combination will divide the nation The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star combines sweet and savoury

Avocado on toast is a pretty self-explanatory breakfast, right? We certainly thought so, until Kylie Jenner shared her favourite recipe!

MORE: Controversial celebrity food combinations revealed

On her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website Poosh, Kylie revealed she adds two very unusual secret ingredients to her breakfast. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's recipe includes just five ingredients which, when put together, create a "sweet, spicy, and savory" taste. What's more, it's even suitable for those following a vegan diet and it takes just five minutes to make.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Foods the royal family love to snack on

So other than the traditional sourdough, avocado and seasoning, what else does Kylie include? Photos she recently shared on Instagram show her breakfast drizzled with honey and sprinkled with crushed red pepper flakes. We've heard of honey on toast or avocado on toast, but the unusual combination will likely divide her fans!

This is not the first time Kylie has shared her own twist on a traditional breakfast recipe. Back in May, the 22-year-old revealed she was making her signature French toast, which uses cereal and brown sugar to add flavour and texture. After soaking the bread in eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon, she rolled it in crushed up frosted cornflakes before frying it and sprinkling sugar on top. And we can't help but wonder if her daughter Stormi enjoys these breakfast foods, too!

Keep scrolling to try Kylie's latest recipe for yourself...

Kylie Jenner's avocado on toast recipe

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients for Kylie Jenner's avocado on toast recipe

Sourdough bread

1 avocado

Crushed red pepper flakes

Honey

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

How to make Kylie Jenner's avocado on toast recipe

Step 1

Toast sourdough bread

Step 2

Mash avocado and spread it on the toast

Step 3

Drizzle honey, sprinkle red pepper flakes, and top with a pinch of salt

Step 4

Cut in half and enjoy!

PHOTOS: 11 celebrities with amazing home bars – from Kylie Jenner to Amanda Holden