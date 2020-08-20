Gigi Hadid shares rare insight into her pregnancy diet – and it's incredible We'll have what Gigi's having…

Gigi Hadid has been lying low on her family's ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania since revealing she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. On Thursday, the 25-year-old model shared a rare insight into life on the farm with her Instagram followers, revealing her incredible pregnancy diet.

The American star, who has now landed back in NYC with 1D's Zayn, was reminiscing about her time spent in the countryside with sister Bella Hadid, including all the home-grown produce and healthy meals she had eaten.

Gigi revealed she had been tucking into freshly-picked strawberries and delicious summer salads featuring tomatoes and pesto. Delicious!

The beauty, who is a keen chef, has also been making homemade sushi in her mother Yolanda Hadid's stunning kitchen. Naturally, the pregnant star ditched raw fish in favour of veggie options.

But it was Gigi's amazing baked good that really delighted fans, after the model posted a snap of gooey cinnamon buns, fresh out of the oven.

Pregnant Gigi has been baking incredible cinnamon buns

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, writing, "Food for baby" and "That looks so good". Most people were left drooling over the cinnamon buns, with one writing, "ok but those cinnamon buns look so good".

Gigi and former One Direction star Zayn announced they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in September. The star recently explained why she has chosen to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight.

Gigi has been dining on healthy salads

Speaking during an Instagram Live to promote her latest project with V magazine - the Gigi Journal Part II, she said: "I think a lot of people are confused why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic… obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world.

"That's a reason that I felt like it's not really something that I need to share apart with my family and friends."

