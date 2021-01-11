Kelly Ripa's diet confession may surprise you – but it's so relatable The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is so down-to-earth!

Kelly Ripa has often spoken out about her healthy diet and works hard to maintain her incredible figure.

But at the start of the new year, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star made a candid confession that has made her even more relatable to her fans.

Kelly, 50, opens up in the foreword for Dr. Daryl Gioffre's new book Get Off Sugar, admitting that she used to have a sugar addiction herself!

She wrote: "For years I had a candy drawer at home that I kept fully stocked and would dip into whenever I felt the faintest urge for sugar.

"I knew that sugar isn't good for you, but I figured that everybody needed to have some kind of vice, right? What was so bad about rewarding myself with something sweet?"

Kelly Ripa recently shared an incredible bikini photo from a beach trip with Mark Consuelos

She added: "What I didn't fully appreciate is just how addictive sugar truly is.

"That helped me feel better about having them, but I still didn't know how I would prevent the cravings from happening in the first place."

The Hope and Faith star took the advice of Dr. Gioffre's alkaline cleanse to help her with her diet, which inspired her greatly.

She continued: "I was so inspired, I got rid of the candy drawer. If only my cravings had disappeared with it! Sadly, they didn't.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is incredibly healthy

"When life got super busy with work, or the kids, or both, the urge to eat jelly beans would come on so strong it took everything I had not to send my husband out to the deli to pick some up.

"Having followed the guidance from the book, Kelly was amazed to learn that a biological age test showed her to have the physical health of a 35-year-old after getting tested.

"Clearly, we're doing something right!" she added.

Kelly admitted to having a sugar addiction

The TV host has an incredible figure and previously opened up about her daily diet in an interview with Bon Appetit.

While Kelly is very healthy, she also makes sure to allow herself the odd treat at the weekend. She told the publication: "On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat free, but they're delicious."

