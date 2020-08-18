Brooklyn Beckham's romantic dinner for fiancée Nicola Peltz will leave you baffled

Brooklyn Beckham has been impressing his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz with his cooking skills by whipping up dinner for themselves and the whole Beckham family at their Cotswolds home. But the question on everyone's lips is: what was on the menu?

"My dream boy cooks," Nicola captioned a snap on her Instagram Stories, showing her fiancé stirring a wooden spoon in a boiling pot over one of the hot plates on the Aga. Victoria later shared a similar photo which gave fans a closer look at what appeared to be an orange soup. However, another showed Brooklyn soaking a glass bottle in boiling water. Confused? Us, too.

Whatever the finished dish was, it's clear that Brooklyn's culinary skills delighted his family, as his fashion designer mum was quick to heap praise on the 21-year-old. "Amazing dinner tonight!! @brooklynbeckham," she captioned one of the posts.

Brooklyn was pictured stirring a boiling pot over the Aga

Considering the Beckhams recently spent time with Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, along with their five children, Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda and Oscar, we can't help but wonder if they invited the celebrity chef around for dinner, too!

Victoria Beckham's photo of Brooklyn's meal baffled fans

Following their holiday in Greece, Victoria and Harper wasted no time travelling to Cornwall to spend time with the Ramsays over the weekend. The former Spice Girl shared several photos from the reunion, including two sweet snapshots of Harper hugging baby Oscar outside in the garden. "Kisses baby Oscar! We love you! Beautiful weekend with @tanaramsay @gordongram X," she captioned the image.

The Beckhams are incredibly close to Gordon and his family, which is helped by the fact their children are all close in age. However, Gordon has previously joked about the dynamics between the children, insisting they are just good friends. He told TV magazine in 2017: "Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl. You'd be amazing at the synergy. We've promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…"

