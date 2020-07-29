Saira Khan shows off gorgeous healthy spread – and your mouth will be watering! The Loose Women star is fit and fabulous at 50

Saira Khan has been focused on improving her mental and physical fitness this year, for a very special reason – she turned 50 in May. Ahead of the big event, she wowed her followers with her steady but impressive weight loss, revealing that she was able to fit back into a pair of jeans she bought in her twenties.

On Wednesday, she showed how she achieved her goal – by continuing to make healthy yet delicious choices with her meals. The Loose Women panellist shared a photo of two plates, each of which was covered with a delicious spread.

This consisted of what looked like a fish fillet in a light covering of breadcrumbs with a huge helping of vegetables – a pile of lush green peas and a salad that featured baby spinach, cucumber and raw carrots.

MORE: Saira Khan shows off body transformation in new bikini photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Saira Khan stuns fans With bikini body

Saira captioned the delicious-looking meal: "Lunch". Yum! Back in April, the star explained how she was approaching her journey to improve her health, and it wasn't about strict dieting. Instead, she said she was "mindful" of the choices she made.

Writing about the process on Instagram, she shared: "I'm not on a diet, I'm not starving myself, I'm doing exactly what my trainer @bradleysimmonds has advised - be mindful of what you are eating, be active throughout the day and be patient."

Saira shared a snap of her delicious lunch to Instagram

Although lockdown challenged her usual work and workout routines, and she found it hard at times to stay motivated, Saira connected with people via social media who helped to keep her motivated (and vice versa).

She told her fans: "These gains do not happen in a week! I've been on this journey since January 2020 and I've had a few lapses but picked myself up and got back on it.

READ: Prince William's favourite curry revealed - and we've found the recipe

"Now, to help me through lockdown, I am doing my own workouts 9 am and 4 pm on my Instagram Live and I have a dedicated group of people who join in every day and encourage me along to hit my goals, as well as hitting their own. Working out with other people helps with motivation."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.