Nigella Lawson amazes fans with her incredible G&T hack

Nigella Lawson just shared the best twist on a Gin & Tonic we've ever seen – and we'll be trying the recipe immediately. The celebrity chef delighted fans with a recipe for her G&T infused Jelly… sign us up.

The 60-year-old star shared a snap of the incredible, booze-fuelled creation sitting on a serving platter, decorated with white currents.

Nigella captioned the image: "Well, here’s a thing: my Gin & Tonic Jelly is #recipeoftheday. Do get leaf gelatine if you can!And to get the recipe, click on link in bio."

In the super simple recipe for the lemon-infused jelly, Nigella enthuses: "This is so far from being the sort of jelly you'd expect at a children's party as can be imagined!"

The TV personality's followers couldn't believe what they were seeing, rushing to the comments sections to comment on the culinary hack.

"Jelly - the ultimate comfort food. Particularly when laced with a little gin", one joked. Another shared: "I so love this recipe Nigella". A third fan tagged their friends and joked: "While people are mastering banana bread... I think we should master this."

Jamie Oliver has also shared his own summer drinks hack

Nigella isn't the only famous chef who has been thrilling fans with summer drink tips. Last week, Jamie Oliver revealed the perfect way to keep your cocktails both cool and pretty.

He wrote: "#TopTip for these warmer days!! When you're making ice cubes, pop in some fresh fruit, herbs or even edible flowers before you freeze! An easy way to jazz up your favourite summer drink whilst also keeping it ice cold! Looks so impressive too! Who's going to give this a go??"

To make, simply gather your chosen sliced fruit, berries and flowers and place them in an ice cube tray. Cover with cool water then place in the freezer to make the ice cubes. Once firm, add to a soft drink or alcoholic beverage like a Gin & Tonic. Enjoy!

