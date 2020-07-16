Gigi Hadid reveals why she is secretive about her pregnancy as she shows off bare baby bump The model and Zayn Malik will welcome their daughter in September

Gigi Hadid has finally given her 55 million Instagram fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump, two months before her due date.

The 25-year-old model, who will welcome her first daughter with partner Zayn Malik in September, showed off her bare bump during an Instagram Live to promote her latest project with V magazine - the Gigi Journal Part II.

Gigi Hadid is eight months pregnant with her first child

Speaking to fans at the beginning of her nearly 90-minute long Q&A, the star opened up about her pregnancy, and revealed why she is being so secretive.

"A lot of the questions were not regarding the journal, [they] were regarding my pregnancy which I am so grateful for. The positive comments and the questions just wanted to know that we're all good and safe and everything's going great and I love you guys and I do appreciate those positive comments," she began to explain to her fans.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic… obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt like it's not really something that I need to share apart with my family and friends."

The model has been secretive about her pregnancy since it was announced back in April

She added: "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus. That was in the beginning of quarantine and it's still happening and then we moved into the re-emergence of the BLM movement and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Reassuring her fans that they will see pictures of her pregnancy sometime in the future, she continued: "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump, and sending it to friends and family and it has been cute and exciting and I'm trying to document it well because I've hear a lot of people say 'make sure you don't miss it' and I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I am not rushed to do it and I feel like right now I want to experience it and I write in my journal a lot."

The star later explained that she has enjoyed wearing loose clothes during the last trimester of her pregnancy and then gave fans a little glimpse of her bump.

"There's my belly, ya'll," she said whilst posing on her side and smiling at the camera.

The 25-year-old gave a first glimpse at her bump back in late April

News of Gigi's pregnancy first broke in April and just 24 hours later her mother Yolanda Foster revealed that they were all "excited".

Speaking to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, the RHOBH star said: "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently."