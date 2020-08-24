Princess Diana's struggle with bulimia was no secret, but after splitting from Prince Charles in 1992, the People's Princess embarked on a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. Her former head chef Darren McGrady previously opened up about the changes in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, saying, "By the time I moved to Kensington Palace, the Princess had already confronted the bulimia and talked about it in the hope that other people would do. She got her life back on track. She was working out at the gym every day, looking the best she ever did. She had changed, she was now a healthy eater." He went on to share an insight into exactly what she ate and when…

What did Princess Diana eat for breakfast?

According to an interview in the Saturday Evening Post in 1989, Diana started the day with grapefruit, muesli and a piece of toast. By the time that Darren had joined Diana on her wellness journey, she had started to introduce richer foods and Darren says one of her favourite dishes was "an Egg Suzette which was a baked potato scooped out with wilted spinach in the bottom and a poached egg on top and then a little hollandaise sauce, a tiny amount, with some potatoes piped around the edges."

Princess Diana's former head chef Darren McGrady

What did Princess Diana eat for lunch?

McGrady recalls one of Diana's favourite lunchtime meals as bell peppers stuffed with courgette, mushroom, rice, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese with a scoop of smoked tomato pepper sauce.

What did Princess Diana eat for dinner?

In 1981, a care home in Johannesburg, South Africa, wrote to members of the royal family asking for their favourite recipes to collate as part of a cookbook. A response from Diana's private secretary Oliver Everett was unveiled in January 2020, stating that her go-to was a bowl of Ukrainian beetroot soup. It listed the following ingredients: beetroot, natural yoghurt, onions, chicken stock, milk, sour cream, salt and pepper.

Princess Diana encouraged William and Harry to eat a healthy diet

Darren added that, "The Princess never ate much red meat. She never ate beef, never ate pork, occasionally she'd have lamb when she was entertaining guests but for the most part it was chicken, fish or vegetarian options." Condiment-wise, Diana requested that Darren avoid heavy sauces and creams, but she did allow herself a sweet desert: bread and butter pudding. "She would have a small portion every now and then," explained Darren. "And only when William and Harry were at home; she wouldn't request it when she was alone."

