Drink like the royals as Buckingham Palace gin goes on sale The Queen is said to be partial to a gin and Dubonnet

You can now drink like a royal in the comfort of your own home as an official Buckingham Palace gin has gone on sale, made from ingredients handpicked from the garden of the Queen's London residence.

The Royal Collection Trust has launched a premium small-batch London dry gin for sale in its shops and it will also be served at official events at the palace in future. The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves.

Royal fans can purchase a 70cl bottle of the 42% ABV gin for £40 online at rct.uk/shop or in Royal Collection Trust shops. The RCT suggests: "For the perfect thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon."

Buckingham Palace Gin, £40, Royal Collection Trust

The clear and turquoise glass bottle features a coronet and a ring of flowers entwined in an elaborate gold decorative circle, and has a gold-coloured stopper. A sketch of Buckingham Palace is featured on the back of the bottle.

The Queen is reportedly a fan of gin and Dubonnet and Her Majesty is said to take the cocktail as two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and lots of ice.

All profits from sales of the gin go to The RCT, a registered charity, which help funds the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment of the Collection through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programmes.

It comes as the RCT announced that Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen's Galleries in London and Edinburgh are set to reopen to the public on 23 July.

