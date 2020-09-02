Duchess Camilla shares incredible Scottish breakfast recipe – and it only has three ingredients The royals may enjoy a non-traditional breakfast...

The Duchess of Cornwall is said to love fresh eggs for breakfast while Prince Charles' favourite cheesy baked eggs recipe was recently revealed by the royals. But it turns out there is a less traditional food the couple may enjoy for the first meal of the day – oatcakes.

Clarence House's official Instagram page recently shared the three-ingredient Scottish recipe for oatcakes, which are thought to date back to the Roman times and "are commonly eaten at breakfast or served up with a cheese board." Cheese and crackers for breakfast, anyone?

Charles and Camilla came across the oatcakes during their visit to Blair Atholl Watermill back in 2017, and it marks the first of many delicious recipes they plan to share over the coming days – all inspired by the royal couple's travels across the UK. And since the first one is Scottish, we can't help but wonder if they'll take some oatcakes to Balmoral during a visit to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

"This week, join us as we take a taste tour around the United Kingdom and look back at Their Royal Highnesses’ visits featuring all things food from across the country - with some special recipes shared along the way!" the caption read. "Today we start off in Scotland! The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as known in Scotland, have visited a range of local delis, ice cream parlours and many more food businesses during their regular visits to the country."

Camilla is often pictured sampling food during royal appearances

Next to photos of the square-shaped treats stacked on top of one another, it continued: "In Highland Perthshire, Her Royal Highness saw one of the last working watermills in Scotland during a visit in 2017. Wheat and oats are stoneground in the traditional manner at @blairathollwatermill to make flour for use in their tea room and bakery.

"The Blair Atholl Watermill Bakery often makes oatcakes to sell or serve at the mill. The simple recipe only requires three main ingredients - oatmeal, salt and water - and takes less than an hour to prepare and cook."

Want to try your hand at the quick and easy, royal-approved recipe? Keep reading…

Blair Atholl Watermill oatcakes recipe:

INGREDIENTS

100g medium oatmeal

70g fine oatmeal

30g pinhead oatmeal

A quarter tsp salt

A quarter tsp sugar

2 tbsp sunflower oil/olive oil

100ml boiling water

METHOD

Mix the dry ingredients and add water until the mixture becomes a workable soft paste. If too hard, add more water. If too soft, add more medium oatmeal. Turn out onto a surface dusted well with oatmeal. Roll the paste with a rolling pin to the desired thickness (about 2-6mm). Cut into shape and place onto a baking tray. Bake on 170°C for 20-30 minutes. Oatcakes should be toasted brown and not soft in the middle. Enjoy!

